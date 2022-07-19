Singer & Vocal Coach Justin Burke Covers Pasoori

Pasoori, a popular song from Pakistan’s Coke Studio, has been making waves on social media.

Justin Burke, a YouTuber, singer, and vocal coach put together a video of it.

In the song, he was joined by a female singer as well.

Advertisement

Pasoori, a popular song from Pakistan’s Coke Studio, has been making waves on social media because of its beautiful melody and deep lyrics. Justin Burke, a YouTuber, singer, and vocal coach from all over the world, recently sang the popular song Pasoori.

People all over the world loved the song and went crazy after it came out. A lot of Bollywood actors and YouTubers from all over the world became obsessed with the song.

The vocal coach has put the song into English, sung it in the same way, and put together a video of it. In the song, he was joined by a female singer as well.

People in Pakistan who like Justin Burke like his version of the hit song. Pasoori’s fans in Pakistan are happy with what he is doing. They said that the vocal coach did his best to make a beautiful version of the song.

Also Read Saniya Shamshad twinning with her baby boy in adorable white lounge wears Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a Pakistani actress who is both attractive and...