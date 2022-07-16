After Prince and SK21, Sivakarthikeyan announced his next with Madonne Ashwin.

This bilingual drama has been titled Maaveeran. The Don star can be seen looking all irked, posing in an orange shirt.

It will go on the floors by the first week of August.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan has been making a lot of deals lately. After Prince and SK21, the actor told the director of his next project today. This two-language play is called Maaveeran. Now, the first look at the movie has been shown to the public. When he poses in the orange shirt, the star of the show “Don” looks angry. From the poster, it looks like the actor is going to be in another action-packed Bollywood movie.

Also Read Naseeruddin Shah raised fingers on The Kashmir Files Naseeruddin Shah, a seasoned actor, recently took a shot at the Kashmir...

The announcement video for the drama was just released by superstar Mahesh Babu. It shows Sivakarthikeyan in a more rural look. This Tamil play is called Mahaveerudu in the Telugu language. If what the news says is true, Maaveeran will open in the first week of August. In Chennai, there was a pooja ceremony today to start the project.

It would be interesting to find out that Maveeran is also related to Rajinikanth. Yes, this movie’s title comes from Rajinikanth’s 1986 movie with the same name. In fact, he looks a lot like Rajinikanth in the movie Thalapathi, where he plays a tough guy.

Mandela, a movie that Mandonne Ashwin made in 2021, made her a big name. In the meantime, Bharath Sankar will be writing music for Maaveeran, and Vidhu Ayyanna has turned up the camera. Reports say that Kiara Advani will play the main female role in the action comedy. We still haven’t heard anything official about the project’s cast and crew, though.

Also Read Vivek Agnihotri blamed Kings, Badhshahs and Sultans for B-town’ downfall Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri went to his Twitter account to blame ‘Kings, Badhshahs, Sultans’...

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan will also be in Prince, a film directed by KV Anudeep that will be in both Tamil and English. With Maria Ryaboshapka as the main character, the drama is set to come out this year on Diwali. He is also working on a movie with Sai Pallavi called Rajkumar Periaswamy’s Next.