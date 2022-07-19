Sussanne Khan soaks up some sun as she gives glimpses of her vacay in Los Angeles

Sussanne Khan is on vacation in Los Angeles and her Instagram posts prove it.

Interior designer’s latest film shows her enjoying up the sun.

Sussanne wore a red and white shirt in an Instagram story video.

Advertisement

Sussanne Khan is on vacation in Los Angeles, and her Instagram posts prove it. Her social media postings excite admirers. Sussanne makes news with every post, from training videos to vacation photos. Interior designer’s latest film shows her enjoying up the sun. Sussanne wore a red and white shirt in an Instagram story video. “City of Angels…te amo,” she captioned. Same clothing, same selfie.

A few weeks back, Sussanne and Arslan spent their time in California and filled social media with awe-worthy photos and videos.

Susanne Khan is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and they never miss a chance to support each other in all ups and downs and their Instagram exchange shows it all.

Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl’s dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead.”

Advertisement

Also Read Sussanne Khan shares a happy PIC with her beau Arslan Goni as they spend quality time in Las Vegas Sussanne Khanis a popular celebrity. She is known for her presence on...

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and got married in the 2000. Their marriage lasted for 14 years after which the former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.