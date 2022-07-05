Sydney is flooded again as climate crisis becomes new normal

After days of heavy rain, floodwater rises across Greater Sydney.

The cafe owner had to move his equipment to higher ground for the fourth time in 18 months.

Warragamba Dam started overflowing in western Sydney at two in the morning on Sunday.

On a nice day, folks travel up the Hawkesbury River in New South Wales on boats to eat on the Paradise Café’s rear deck. But following days of heavy rain, floodwater rose across Greater Sydney.

Prompting café owner Darren Osmotherly to shift his equipment to higher ground for the fourth time in 18 months.

The property in Lower Portland hadn’t flooded in 30 years. Osmotherly founded the café there 15 years ago to provide disabled persons on houseboats with a convenient location to moor for lunch.

He replied, “We constructed it all floodproof to withstand an occasional flood but it faced four floods.

Due to the more unpredictable seasonal fluctuations experienced by residents of the Greater Sydney area. Flooding in the most populous state of Australia has become the new norm.

The Warragamba Dam is the biggest urban reservoir in Australia. It started overflowing in western Sydney at two in the morning on Sunday.

According to the Insurance Council of Australia, the tragedy’s $4.8 billion in damage made it the third most expensive disaster to ever strike the nation.

Carlene York, the commissioner of the New South Wales State Emergency Services (SES), cautioned Monday that additional rain, which fell over the weekend in the hundreds of millimeters, was still forecast.

There is currently no road access into this area, he explained. “We can get folks in and out of my rescue boat. But there is really nowhere to go.”