Texas man high on meth hit college golf team’s van

Investigators said Thursday that a man from Texas who had methamphetamine in his system was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the other lane and hit a van carrying college golf teams from New Mexico, killing nine people.

It was not the man’s 13-year-old son. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said two days after the March 15 crash that initial findings suggested a 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck on a two-lane road in West Texas when it hit the van carrying the men’s and women’s teams and coaches from the University of the Southwest.

The NTSB said that DNA tests showed that the pickup however driven by the boy’s father.

Henrich Siemens, who is 38 years old. Methamphetamine was also found in Siemens’ blood during toxicology tests.

When the accident happened, the golfers were on their way back to New Mexico from a tournament at Midland College. It happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles east of the Texas-New Mexico border.

Siemens, his son, six members of the men’s and women’s golf teams, and their coach all died in the crash.

The University of the Southwest is a private Christian college near the Texas border in Hobbs, New Mexico.

