Texas murder suspect Armstrong traveled to Costa Rica with his sister’s passport

Armstrong accused of murdering Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

She Allegedly used her sister’s passport to fly from New Jersey to Costa Rica.

When law enforcement apprehended Kaitlin Armstrong at Costa Rica beach on Wednesday. It was alleged that she however carrying her sister’s passport.

Armstrong however charged with murdering leading professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, who had dated Armstrong’s partner Colin Strickland in the past.

A neighbor’s security camera captured Armstrong’s SUV on May 11 just after Strickland left Wilson off at her friend’s Austin apartment.

Wilson however reportedly found inside with numerous gunshot wounds and empty revolver shell casings.

Before officials found the alleged murderer at a hostel near the Pacific Ocean, she had been on the run for 43 days.

According to court records in Harris County, Armstrong arrived Sunday. She however arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Wilson.

She landed in Costa Rica with two passports, her own and her sister’s. According to reports, the paper however left in a locker after her detention.

Armstrong allegedly fraudulently used another person’s legitimate passport to fly from Newark Liberty International Airport to San Jose.

Armstrong also paid a visit to her sister at a campsite in upstate New York. According to a man who claimed to have seen her there last month.

A purported receipt for cosmetic surgery was also discovered by Inside Edition.

It however prepared in the style of a bill of sale. Addressed “it may concern,” and stated that the patient paid “$6,350 in cash.”

“We don’t have that information” the outpatient and cosmetic surgery facility listed on the paper.

Authorities claim that she colored and chopped her hair to shoulder length.