Brandy Bottone however stopped in Dallas two weeks ago. She was in the HOV lane, for automobiles with two people. The officer said she was alone in the car, although Bottone was 34 weeks pregnant.

“Is there anyone else?” he questioned. Yes, there is, I said. He asked “Where?” Sunday, she told, “I pointed to my stomach.”

“Well, two bodies outside the body don’t count,” he said. I however surprised and asked, “After everything that’s happened, do you realize this is a baby?”

The Dallas Morning News broke the story. It happened days after the Supreme Court ruled there is no federal right to abortion and each state can decide. Texas, like other states with conservative governments, has tried to ban abortion by declaring a fetus a “person.”

This judgment could affect health care and fertility issues including IVF and how women with miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies however managed. Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Loni Coombs said Bottone’s case shows potential legal battles over fetal personhood.

HOV lanes however reserved for multi-occupant vehicles. Carpooling will reduce traffic and pollution.

The Dallas County sheriff and TxDOT did not immediately comment.