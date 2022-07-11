The Church of England declines to define “woman”

Senior Bishop Rt Rev. Robert Innes: “Being a woman isn’t a moral question”.

The encounter occurred as the transgender controversy rages on. People who follow the possible U.K.

prime minister Penny Mordaunt on social media asked her the same question.

Advertisement

The Church of England wouldn’t define “woman” because of recent events.

Senior Bishop Rt Rev. Robert Innes told reporters, “There is no official definition. Until recently, people assumed these meanings were evident, as evidenced in the marriage liturgy.”

Adam Kendry questioned the General Synod on how the Church of England defines a woman. Innes answered this question.

The Bishop stated it used to be easy to define a woman, but not anymore.

However, the News host Calvin Robinson says giving a definition shouldn’t be hard.

“Being a woman isn’t a moral question,” he remarked. “The Bible and science agree. Who can trust someone who lies about simple things?”

Advertisement

The encounter occurred as the transgender controversy rages on, notably after Matt Walsh’s book “What is a Woman?”

Also Read Brave Muslim Girl CHANTS ‘Allahu Akbar’ as Hindu mob surrounds her The Hijab controversy in India is heating up as Hindu students continue...

People who follow possible U.K. prime minister Penny Mordaunt on social media asked her the same question last week.

“True. Women, “Mordaunt replied. “Body-wise, I’m a woman. Having a hysterectomy or mastectomy doesn’t change my gender. My gender is legally recognized. Some men who changed their gender legally became women. They’re NOT women like me.”