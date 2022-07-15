The January 6 panel hearing will be another blockbuster

Former congressional investigators had high hopes for these sessions.

The January 6 hearings were the most important in 50 years.

In 2020, both parties halted Trump’s agenda. We can do it again.

The House Select Committee’s January 6 panel hearings have gone well. They told a fascinating scenario about Trump’s attempted coup that swayed perception.

At the next hearing, the committee will gather evidence that Trump wants to change the Jan. 6 election results.

Former congressional investigators had high hopes for these sessions. The January 6 committee investigated the country’s first attempted presidential coup, the first Capitol attack since 1812, and the greatest attack on democracy and the country since the Civil War. It’s vital.

We had high hopes because of the committee’s track record, including Reps. Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, who led the first and second impeachments against Trump, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, whose experience goes back to Watergate, Rep. Liz Cheney, who is unmatched, and Chairman Bennie Thompson, who has been in Congress for decades.

Over 50 trained professionals spent a year reviewing 125,000 records and 1,000 interviews.

We think these were the most important in 50 years. The January 6 hearings may be more important than Watergate because they concern the peaceful transfer of power based on the votes of the people, which is vital to our democracy.

The Oval Office, the heart of our democracy, tried to influence the 2020 elections.

A federal judge said Trump likely committed two crimes: conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of Congress.

In 2020, both parties halted Trump’s agenda. We can do it again. This committee must get people excited about the initiative.

Glad they’re talking about it. If they work hard on this topic and its responses, it will be a big help. Hopeful.

