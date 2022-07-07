The recent trip to Baku by Amber Khan

Amber Khan is a well-known actress, host, and makeup artist from Pakistan.

Started her acting career in 2014 and has played supporting roles in a number of drama serials.

She owns her own beauty salon and training facility in Karachi.

Her sister Kiran Khan also works in the entertainment world.

Amber Khan is now on vacation, just like every other celebrity. She just took a flight to Baku with her friends to spend her holiday there.

She recently visited Baku, and she recently shared some beautiful photos from her vacation there on her official Instagram account.

Amber however seen having fun while touring Baku’s picturesque locales.