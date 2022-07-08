Three Wimbledon security guards arrested for alleged fight

Three safety officers at Wimbledon were arrested after a supposed fight broke out among fans.

The men however separated by London Metropolitan Police officials.

There however no reports of any wounds from the brawl, police said.

As per the Guardian, the supposed battle broke out before fans. It started in light of the fact that one specialist blamed his partner for requiring a three-drawn-out break.

A representative for the Metropolitan police told news reporters: “At 14:00 on Friday, 1 July officials on the job at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships however made aware of a fight inside the grounds.

“Officials joined in. Three men working at the occasion however captured on doubt of affray. There were no reports of any wounds.

“They however arrested and subsequently bailed until a date in late July.”

Reporters have connected with Knights Group Security, who supplies the safety officers, and Wimbledon for input.

A Knights Group Security organization insider told the Guardian the squabble was “humiliating.” They added: “To have a battle before fans is definitely not a decent look. It has harmed the organization’s standing. I can’t really accept that they did that.”