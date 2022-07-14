Top 1K US monkeypox cases

California, New York, and Illinois have more than 150 confirmed cases.

There have been more than 1,000 verified instances of monkeypox and orthopoxvirus in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 1,053 cases in 41 states and Puerto Rico.

California, New York, and Illinois have more than 150 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Data from the agency show there are now more than 11,000 instances worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Tuesday there were 9,200 cases in 63 countries.

On Thursday, a man who had been in the Middle East was diagnosed with monkeypox. This was India’s first confirmed case of monkeypox.

Wednesday, Bosnia had its first case of monkeypox.

This is happening before a WHO emergency committee meeting later this month. At that meeting, they will look at trends. Discuss how to curb the virus’s spread, and provide advice to governments and communities.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus stated during a conference, “I want to emphasize again that we need to stop the virus’s spread. I also suggest governments employ contact tracking to track the virus and stop it, as well as to support persons in isolation.”

In recent weeks, there have been challenges in providing immunizations to people in the U.S., but the government has ordered more doses to fulfill demand.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told the Washington Post that 800,000 extra doses of monkeypox vaccination could be ready by the end of the month.

