Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Turkey police arrests TikToker Hareem Shah

Turkey police arrests TikToker Hareem Shah

Articles
Turkey police arrests TikToker Hareem Shah

Turkey police arrests TikToker Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah is a well-known TikToker from Pakistan. She has been in the news for a lot of different reasons, which means she is no stranger to controversy. She often gets into trouble because of the things she does and says that aren’t right.

Not only that, but she was in the news because her fights with politicians went viral on social media.

Hareem Shah and her husband took off for Turkey a few days ago for a vacation. Hareem was very active on social media, posting pictures and videos from Turkey that wowed her fans.

Recently, TikToker Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah were arrested at the Turkey airport. Sources say that the couple was leaving Turkey to go to Muscat when they were arrested.

Turkish police found a lot of money and gold on them. The Turkish police are still looking into her and Bilal.

The FIA closed her bank accounts earlier this year because she was involved in a case of money laundering.

