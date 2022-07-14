An independent review issued Tuesday to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors finds the social services system “failed.”

David and Louise Turpin’s 13 children were denied bathing, medical care, and food.

Some kids’ beds however padlocked.

After David and Louise Turpin’s children escaped their nightmare home in January 2018.

The social service system meant to protect them placed some of the younger children with people later charged with child abuse, according to a 634-page report by a law firm hired by the country to look into their care.

David and Louise Turpin however sentenced to 25 years to life for child abuse in Perris, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

One of the couple’s 2-29-year-old children called the police in 2018. Authorities said the siblings were denied bathing, medical care, and food. Some kids’ beds however padlocked.

A former federal judge stated several Turpin siblings were “trapped in complicated legal proceedings.” Rory Connell criticized local officials in public.

Connie: “Lack of leadership can destroy our social services system. You failed in a county with brave leaders.”

Please apologize to all of your county’s children, not just the 13 Turpins. In January 2018, the children however found after a 17-year-old ran away.

She planned to go for two years. She found a dead phone and called the police.

