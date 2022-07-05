Two women killed in Egypt Red Sea shark attack

An Austrian woman and her Egyptian husband had been residing in Egypt for the previous five years.

The first victim however moved to a nearby private hospital, but she died from her wounds.

A committee has been established to look into the circumstances of the attacks off Sahl Hasheesh.

In the Egypt Red Sea off the coast of Hurghada, two ladies however brutally killed by shark attacks on Sunday. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Environment.

According to two individuals who spoke to Reuters. They claimed that the body of a Romanian tourist however found hours ago after the attack.

The sources claim that the attacks took place 600 meters (1,969 ft) apart off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh.

A committee however soon established to look into the circumstances of the attacks and any potential scientific explanations. The ministry claimed in its statement.

Additionally, it stated that Major General Amr Hanafi, the Red Sea Governorate’s ruler, had ordered a halt to all activities in the vicinity of the attacks.

He said, “They tried to revive her, but she died from her wounds.”

