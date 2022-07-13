US Airforce successfully tests hypersonic missile off California coast

The AGM-183A ARRW passed its second test Tuesday.

OpFires missile didn’t reach hypersonic speeds, but that wasn’t the goal.

However, Russia and China are ahead of the US in developing hypersonics.

US Air Force and DARPA tested two hypersonic missiles Wednesday. The AGM-183A ARRW passed its second test Tuesday.

ARRW A rocket accelerates a missile to hypersonic speeds before releasing it and releasing a Mach 5 glider.

To compete with China and Russia, the Pentagon produced hypersonic weapons. Three tests failed before May.

The Air Force didn’t say how fast or far the ARRW flew but stated it attained hypersonic speeds and met its targets.

The Air Force will conduct a year-end “all-up-round test.”

The Pentagon tested OpFires successfully. DARPA manages Operational Fires. It was DARPA’s first truck-launched hypersonic boost-glide test.

Reporters reported the test was in June. The OpFires missile didn’t reach hypersonic speeds, but that wasn’t the goal.

First OpFires test flight tested rocket launch. This year will see additional system tests.

DARPA met all test aims. The Pentagon has prioritized hypersonic weapons after politicians worried about falling behind China and Russia.

China tested a hypersonic weapon last year. Russia fired Iskander and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukraine.

Russia and China are ahead of the US. Another hypersonic weapon system experienced testing concerns, too.

