Ushna Shah shares new pictures with her boyfriend

Ushna Shah Reveals The Man Of Her Dreams
Good news for Ushna Shah fans: she is no longer single. The...
Ushna Shah, a leading lady in Bollywood movies, has slowly but surely made a name for herself in the entertainment and fashion industries.
This shouldn’t be a surprise, since the actress who plays Bashir Momin is stunningly beautiful, and the fact that she’s a great actor shows that she’s a tough opponent.
Now, the actress from Balaa has made her relationship official by posting on her Instagram account that she is no longer single. Taimur Hassan Amin, who is the head of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation, is the father of Hamza Amin. Hamza Amin is a professional golfer and the son of Taimur Hassan Amin. He is dating her right now.
“Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????”
“@hamza.amin87 ???????? by the unmatched @asimjofa #iwearasimjofa #ushnashah,” captioned the 32-year-old.
Take a look!
Ushna Shah’s work in the hit drama series Habs, which also stars Feroze Khan and Ayesha Omar, has earned her a lot of praise from the public.
