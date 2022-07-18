Vaani Kapoor on similarities between Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh

Vaani Kapoor is one of the most fascinating actors to have graced B-Town.

Vaani Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most interesting actors. From Shuddh Desi Romance to Befikre, War, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, her filmography has a lot of different kinds of movies. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment business for almost 15 years and had been in some of the most famous movies, like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, and most recently, Sanju. Shamshera is the first time that Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together.

Recently, someone asked Vaani Kapoor to compare Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh. Vaani said, “Both of them are great performers. They are the dreams of every director, producer, and actor. The personalities are different. They are really different. Ranbir is very calm, and Ranveer is a bit crazy, but in a good way. Vaani hid behind Ranbir Kapoor’s enthusiasm. Vaani’s excuse made people laugh.

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will next appear in Yash Raj Films’ historical epic Shamshera. Karan Malhotra’s film will be released in 2022.