Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan, Launched With 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has recently revealed a new budget 5G phone called the Y30 5G. The phone has only arrived in Thailand for now but should become available in other markets eventually.

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

Vivo Y30 5G Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700



: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55): Mali G57 MC2: Android 12, Funtouch OS 12: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G6.51″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi: 8GB (+2GB virtual): 128GB: yesRear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF2 MP, f/2.4, (depth): 8MP: Black, Blue: Side-mounted: 5,000 mAh