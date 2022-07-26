Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan, Launched With 5,000 mAh Battery

Advertisement
Vivo has recently revealed a new budget 5G phone called the Y30 5G. The phone has only arrived in Thailand for now but should become available in other markets eventually.
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
Vivo Y30 5G Specifications
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali G57 MC2
OS: Android 12, Funtouch OS 12
Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display:
6.51″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi
Memory:
RAM: 8GB (+2GB virtual)
Internal: 128GB
Card slot: yes
Camera:
Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Front Camera: 8MP
Colors: Black, Blue
Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
Battery: 5,000 mAh
