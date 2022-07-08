Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney was one of a handful of Republicans to cast a ballot to denounce President Donald Trump last year.

Cheney ought to be viewed as the unmistakable dark horse in her endeavors to hold her seat.

Yet what exists lays out an inauspicious picture of Wyoming.

The Cooperative Election Study (CES), a huge scholastic review, finds out if they support or object to their individual from Congress.

The example sizes in each region as a rule in the lower 100s or less. However, the pattern is illuminative.

Cheney wore a 72% objection rating in the late 2021 version of the review. It however handled around 10 months after she cast a ballot to denounce Trump.

South Carolina’s Tom Rice lost his bid for another term last month. It takes under 25% of the vote in the GOP essential.

As per information from the Federal Election Commission. It seems Rice got a lower vote share than any occupant in any sectarian House essential hundred years.

In the meantime, California’s David Valadao progressed to the overall political decision.

Among the people who decided in favor of Republican up-and-comers in the June essential, 47% supported Valadao. Under half is powerless for an occupant.