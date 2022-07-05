Wimbledon quarterfinalist accused of beating his ex-girlfriend

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios faces court from now in Canberra after purportedly attacking his previous girlfriend.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios faces court from now in the Australian capital of Canberra after purportedly attacking his previous girlfriend before the end of last year. Kyrgios, who play Chile’s Cristian Garín on Wednesday at Wimbledon, has arrived at his first huge homerun quarterfinal in quite a while.

Australian police told in an explanation: “ACT Policing can affirm a 27-year-old Watson man, booked to confront the ACT Magistrates court on the second of August comparable to one charge of normal attack following an occurrence in December 2021.”

Counselor Jason Moffett, who purportedly addressed Kyrgios, told The Canberra Times that he however informed regarding this situation.

Given the matter, under the steady gaze of the court, he doesn’t have a remark at this stage. Yet in the completion of time, we’ll give a media discharge,” Moffett added.

Kyrgios’ lawful portrayal, explained in an explanation that: “The claims however not considered as reality by the Court. Mr. Kyrgios however not viewed as accused of an offense until the First Appearance.

Until the Court officially acknowledges the Prosecution will continue with a charge. The charges under the watchful eye of the Court however applied to the individual gathered to show up.

It very well might be misdirecting the general population. To depict the Summons in some other way than a conventional heading to seem to confront claims.

The exact idea of which is neither sure right now nor affirmed by either the Prosecution or Mr. Kyrgios.”