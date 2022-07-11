Women believe they were drugged during a ruling party summer picnic

Nine ladies say they were drugged at the SPD party last week.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was present.

Police launched an investigation due to “serious bodily injury against unknown”.

Advertisement

Nine women say they however drugged at the SPD party last week when Chancellor Olaf Scholz was present.

Police say a 21-year-old lady felt “unwell and dizzy” after eating and drinking at a party. However, being unable to recall the previous day’s events, the women went to the hospital and called the Berlin police.

Reporters reported Monday that a hazardous chemical in the patient’s blood caused her symptoms and amnesia.

Police report: “Task forces launched an investigation due to serious bodily injury against unknown and ordered a blood withdrawal for toxicological examination.” Four cases however reported to CI. An SPD official told reporters there are now nine cases.

“We encourage the victims to come forward and seek charges,” an SPD official told. “Since the beginning, we’ve backed the police to ensure this horrific incident is rectified,” he continued.

Also Read At least 31 die in stampede at Nigeria church event: police According to authorities, a stampede in south Nigeria killed at least 31...

Advertisement

Katja Mast, head of the SPD parliamentary group, tweeted Saturday, “We however shocked by this outrageous situation and will do everything in our power to clear it up.” She recommended anybody affected contact the police.

About 1,000 people attended the Berlin Chancellery’s annual summer celebration. The SPD spokesman said Chancellor Scholz was among the visitors. The gathering was approximately half its typical size due to Covid precautions, a party spokesman told reporters.