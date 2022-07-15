Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Would Sana Faysal Do Acting In Dramas?

Would Sana Faysal Do Acting In Dramas?

Articles
Advertisement
Would Sana Faysal Do Acting In Dramas?

Would Sana Faysal Do Acting In Dramas?

Advertisement
  • Sana Faysal is the wife of the very talented Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi.
  • She is a super mom and a perfect home manager.
  • Recently shared her experiences acting in the shows.
Advertisement

Sana Faysal is the gorgeous wife of the very talented Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi. Sana is beautiful and opinionated lady. She is a super mom and a perfect home manager. 

Also Read

Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar
Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Humayun Saeed was offered the role of Humsafar but turned it down....

Sana recently shared her experiences acting in the shows. In the event that she were offered an acting role, she stated that she could consider it but would prefer a smaller project.

In a short interview with Momina, she replied to a fan’s question about joining acting, Sana said, “Honestly, not really but recently I thought that it’s okay, because people ask this question alot, but again, you need time for acting, my husband does the same job, it requires long hours of work and one can’t manage with kids but I can think about a telefilm or any short project, I am just saying it, but obviously I can’t give long hours and I can’t do dramas for sure. It’s a tough job.”

Also Read

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project
Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir has landed his second foreign project with BBC's World...

Here is the link where she talked about doing acting.

Advertisement

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story