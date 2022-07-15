Would Sana Faysal Do Acting In Dramas?

Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar
Humayun Saeed was offered the role of Humsafar but turned it down....
Sana Faysal is the gorgeous wife of the very talented Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi. Sana is beautiful and opinionated lady. She is a super mom and a perfect home manager.
Sana recently shared her experiences acting in the shows. In the event that she were offered an acting role, she stated that she could consider it but would prefer a smaller project.
In a short interview with Momina, she replied to a fan’s question about joining acting, Sana said, “Honestly, not really but recently I thought that it’s okay, because people ask this question alot, but again, you need time for acting, my husband does the same job, it requires long hours of work and one can’t manage with kids but I can think about a telefilm or any short project, I am just saying it, but obviously I can’t give long hours and I can’t do dramas for sure. It’s a tough job.”
