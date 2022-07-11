Yasir Hussain Wants To Make A Big Political Figure’s Biopic

Yasir Hussain has done dramas like Jhooti, Baandi, and Badshah Begum.

Yasir Hussain is a person with a lot of skills. He is both an actor and a director. He also writes. Yasir has done dramas like Jhooti, Baandi, and Badshah Begum.

He wrote movies like Karachi Se Lahore and made his directorial debut with Koyal. Yasir is also a great actor in the theatre, and he has shown this many times.

Yasir doesn’t do a lot of TV dramas because he doesn’t want to play the same character over and over again. Whether or not people liked his choices, he still chose different roles, like the one in Baandi and the one he’s playing now, Peer Qaisar in Badshah Begum.

Yasir said on an Eid special show that there is a famous politician in the country that he would like to play in a movie. Asif Ali Zardari, who is the leader of the PPPP, is a politician.

Yasir said that he thinks Asif Ai Zardari is a very interesting person and that he could do a good job playing his role in a movie if he was given the chance.