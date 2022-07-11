Yumna Zaidi Sparks Intrigue With New Avatar In Bakhtawar

Yumna Zaidi is one of the few artists praised recently.

She will play a tough role in “Bakhtawar”.

The show will feature a novel plot, and Yumna will play the complex characters.

Yumna Zaidi never disappoints with her scripts. With each role she performs, the talented actress wins hearts. Yumna can play a broad range of roles like Shakra from Ishq Zahe Naseeb or RJ Ainy from Parizaad. The actor will play a similar role in “Bakhtawar”.

No teasers or adverts yet. But the crowd is already cheering for their favorite performer, who will shine once again. The show will feature a novel plot, and Yumna Zaidi will play a complex character. Nadia Akhtar wrote Silaa e Mohabbat and Shahid Shafaat directed Khasaara and Dil Mom Ka Diya.

This time, the master has a tough role. Bakhtawar is a tomboy for a powerful gang, a difficult duty for her. At home with her family, Yumna acts like a neighbor. Well, these pieces are plenty to hype up the show.

Good acting is always entertaining to see, especially on TV. Yumna Zaidi however one of the few artists praised recently. What kind of mystery will her character have in her new project?