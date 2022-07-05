Yumna Zaidi upcoming drama Details

Yumna Zaidi is a charismatic and talented Pakistani television actress.

Yumna Zaidi is a charismatic and talented Pakistani television actress who has a devoted fan base. She however unquestionably adored due to her superb craft and spectacular performances.

The attractive and gifted actress continues to produce hits. Her dramas Parizaad, Pyar Kay Sadqay, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf E Aahan have recently attained unprecedented levels of popularity.

The talented performer is going to dazzle television audiences with her next drama Bakhtawar, which is an effort by Momina Duraid. Finally the stunning poster of this upcoming masterpiece posted on social media.

Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for the drama, which was also produced by Momina Duraid and directed by Shahid Shafaat.

The cast also features Adnan Shah (Tipu), Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Naureen Gulbani, Sunil Shankar, and Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz.

The drama’s narrative follows the adventures of a young, obstinate girl. The girl is attempting to leave her terrible family, her problems, and her suffering in order to build a better future for herself.

Fans however incredibly thrilled about the forthcoming drama. They want Zaviyaar Nauman and Yumna Zaidi to appear together in the drama.