Edition: English
Edition: English

Yumna Zaidi’s “Bakhtawar” Performance Draws Applause

  • Yumna Zaidi recently returned to TV with the drama series “Bakhtawar.”
  • The drama also stars Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, and others.

Yumna Zaidi, a big star in Bollywood, recently returned to TV with the drama series Bakhtawar.

The drama serial “Bakhtawar” was written by Nadia Akhtar and directed by Shahid Shafaat.

It however produced by Momina Duraid. The drama also stars Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Noreen Gulwani, Shamoon Abbasi, Sunil Shankar, and Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah, and others, in addition to Yumna Zaidi.

Yesterday night, the much-anticipated first episode of the drama series “Bakhtawar” came out. Yumna Zaidi has a lot of talent. In the first episode, her complicated character and unique storyline blew people away.

In the first episode, Bakhtawar’s problems with her family however shown. These problems caused her to leave her hometown and move somewhere else to save her life.

People in the audience loved how well Yumna Zaidi played her role. As soon as the first episode aired, people on the Internet praised Yumna for making a masterpiece with her acting.

