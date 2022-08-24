Advertisement
  • 50 teenagers steal food & drinks from McDonald’s 
  • A bunch of adolescents robbed a McDonald’s in Nottingham’s city centre. Around 50 youngsters swarmed into Clumber Street around 9 pm on August 21.
  • In the video, some of them jump over the counter and take food from the kitchen.
  • Others film the unusual scene while they drink soda.
In a viral video, a bunch of adolescents steal food from a McDonald’s in Nottingham’s city centre. Around 50 youngsters swarmed into Clumber Street around 9 pm on August 21. Their ages are 14-16. In the video, some of them jump over the counter and take food from the kitchen. Others filmed the unusual scene while they drank soda. Some threatened and abused personnel.

TalkTV tweeted, “Police are studying CCTV after a mob of 50 youths looted this McDonald’s in Nottingham last night and threatened staff. A police spokesman said the incident is being treating as “commercial burglary”.

Here is the link to the video:

By the time the police got there, the group had already left. A police spokesperson said, “No one has been arrested yet, but we will work with the Clumber Street McDonald’s and look at CCTV footage to find the people who did this.” A police officer from Nottinghamshire said that what happened was “completely unacceptable.” “We are treating this incident very seriously,” they said. “This is a commercial burglary as the group forced their way behind the counter of a business and stole food and soft drinks.”

Later, a McDonald’s spokesperson also responded to the situation by saying, “We’re aware of an incident that took place at our Clumber Street restaurant on Sunday night. We were shocked and appalled by the incident which has absolutely no place in our restaurants. The incident was reported to the police who attended the restaurant. We will continue to support the police with any further investigations.”

