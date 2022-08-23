Amber Heard hires David L Axelrod & Jay Ward Brown for her appeal against Depp.

Amber Heard recently changed her legal team in order to appeal the defamation case judgement, which has fueled rumours that she might be rekindling her romance with Elon Musk.

For her appeal against Depp, Heard, 36, reportedly retained lawyers David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown. Fans are guessing that the Tesla CEO is ‘supporting’ his claimed ex-flame financially in response to the Aquaman star’s action, which has people talking.

After her divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Musk is said to have assisted Heard in donating a sizable quantity of money to a charitable organization.

There are rumours and speculations that Musk will assist the 36-year-old single mother financially, as he did the last time.

Elon is said to have agreed to pay Heard’s ex-husband a sizeable amount of damages if the actress had asked him to do so because it is said that she is unable to raise enough money on her own.

After losing her defamation action against the “Edward Scissorhands” actor in a Virginia court on June 1, Heard was forced to pay $10.35 million in damages to him.

One Twitter user going by the handle @MichaelvdGalien responded to rumors by writing: “@elonmusk is 100% assisting Amber Heard because he wants more heirs.”

Another who works with @elonmusk responded: “Hey @elonmusk, are you anyway supporting #convictedliar #AmberHeard? Twitter is rife with allegations that you are footing the bill for her unsuccessful lawsuit against Johnny Depp. Are these accusations true in any way? Do you assist her in discrediting Johnny?”

Elon Musk has resisted participating in the highly publicized trial thus far and has stayed away from it. He had before advised the former couple to “move on.”

Fans believe that Elon Musk, the actress’ rumored ex-boyfriend, is aiding Amber Heard in navigating her legal issues. The rumors that the two are still dating do not appear to be going away anytime soon.

