Asim Azhar faces criticism for singing National Anthem at the PISA awards 2021

On social media, a video of the renowned and gifted singer Asim Azhar singing the National Anthem at the PISA Awards 2021 has gone viral.

Only Asim Azhar recited the “National Anthem” during the performance.

The general people, however, found the recitation to be quite uninspired and complained that the melody was being lost in the recitation’s clear and uncomplicated delivery of the national song.

The national anthem has previously been sung at numerous awards ceremonies by Atif Aslam, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Ali Zafar. The public typically enjoys listening to their favorite singers perform the national anthem, but this time they didn’t appreciate Asim Azhar’s vocal performance.

See his reading of the PISA 2021 results first. A lot of well-known actors attended the awards ceremony. Watch the video to see more.

They claimed that he was dressed in what resembled a British Army guardsman’s uniform while reciting. The national anthem should be recited with passion, a Facebook user stated. He is quickly repeating it so that he won’t forget it.

There must be team members, in my opinion. Many people should sing “Qoumi Tarana.” It cannot be done by just one person. “Pathetic voice and music, not the ideal way to commemorate the national anthem,” a Facebook user commented. Fans also criticized his real vocals. Here are all comments for you.

