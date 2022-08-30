Best skincare routine for dehydrated skin

Dehydrated skin exhibits dullness, uneven skin tone, itchiness, sensitivity, redness, fine lines, wrinkles, and tightness.

Climate, air conditioning, lack of sleep, dehydration, coffee, and taking too-hot showers are just a few of the causes.

Some top tips for dry skin care.

The climate, air conditioning, lack of sleep, dehydration, coffee, taking too-hot showers, and skipping your basic skincare routine are just a few of the causes of dry skin. Use a mild cleanser and lukewarm water to clean dry skin, advised Sanchi Sehgal, founder of Ozone Signature, in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Select cleansers free of harsh chemicals and artificial scents that can dry out the skin and aggravate sensitivity.

She continued, “A moisturising serum that works to boost the skin’s natural moisture levels should be your second crucial step after cleanser in the morning and evening. Serums for skincare that are meant to moisturise should contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerine. If your skin is feeling dry, you must use moisturiser. To learn more about a product, look at the list of its components. Watch out for ingredients like ceramides, squalene, and panthenol that have been proven to have healing properties. Your skin will feel more at ease and you’ll be less agitated. To protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays and stop further drying out and dehydration, you should wear sunscreen every day and reapply it frequently.

Given that India has distinct skincare needs dependent on where individuals reside, professionals have researched and comprehended the needs of people from various geographies with various climates. Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and head of marketing at mCaffeine, described what a skincare regimen for dry skin should entail despite the fact that the beauty industry has developed products that perform well for various skin types and concerns:

Step 1: Wash your face gently with a face wash.

The most crucial step in a healthy skin care routine is cleansing. To cleanse the skin and maintain its moisture, use a light yet potent face wash. Caffeine can help treat skin dehydration and make it smooth and supple when combined with other hydrating and nourishing substances like seaweed, Aloe Vera, and white water lily.

Second 2: moisturizer

Every skin type needs daily moisturising to fend off dehydration and stop water loss from the skin. Hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5 are included in moisturisers that contain coffee and caffeine to instantly hydrate greasy skin while preserving moisture. When it comes to treating dry skin’s dehydration, choosing moisturisers enriched with coffee, shea butter, ceramide, and almond milk might work wonders.

Put on sunscreen in step three

It’s important to protect your skin from UV damage, which is where sunscreen comes into play. A wonderful option for protecting against and repairing UV damage is a sunscreen that contains caffeine. Coffee lotion sunscreen is similarly effective and ought to be a component of a perfect healthcare regimen for all skin types, not only dry skin.

Dehydration can cause the skin to look lifeless and dull, so it’s crucial to have the correct skincare regimen in place that keeps the face’s water and oil levels balanced. The skin will remain healthy and hydrated from the inside out with the help of a good skincare routine, staying hydrated, and eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

