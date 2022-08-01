BTS J-Hope performs his first solo as K-pop group takes break

BTS J-Hope performs his first solo as the K-pop group takes a break.

J-Hope of BTS made music festival history by becoming the first South Korean act.

He gave a special nod to the BTS Army

BTS J-Hope performs his first solo as the K-pop group takes a break. J-Hope comes more than a month after the BTS announced they were disbanding the group to concentrate on their individual projects.

The closing performer at Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza weekend, K-pop singer J-Hope of BTS, made music festival history by becoming the first South Korean act to headline a significant US music event.

A throng of adoring fans met the star as he entered Grant Park in Chicago and seemed to emerge abruptly from a box.

Songs from J-most Hope’s recent solo album as well as BTS classics like “Dynamite” were chanted and sung along to by the crowd.

He gave a special nod to the “BTS Army,” the band’s ardent followers, by asking the crowd, “Do you want some more?”

Singer Becky G joined J-Hope for a performance of their joint song “Chicken Noodle Soup” at the conclusion of his act. J-Hope also gave a special message to viewers in Korean.

Another South Korean boy band affiliated with BTS, Tomorrow X Together, made its festival debut in the United States at this year’s Lollapalooza, which was broadcast live on the Hulu streaming service.

“These artists have exceptional communicational talents. Although their international fan base speaks different languages, they are extremely passionate about their music “Perry Farrell, the man behind Lolla, acknowledged as much in June.

The seven members of BTS, one of the most well-known groups in the world, announced they were taking a sabbatical from the group to concentrate on solo endeavors more than a month before J-main-stage Hope’s performance.

They admitted to being “exhausted” and needing some space from one another in a touching video clip uploaded to the septet’s official YouTube site.

J-Hope at the time claimed that the action might aid BTS in “becoming a stronger group.”

In 2018, “Hope World,” the performer’s debut solo mixtape, peaked at number 38 on the Billboard top albums chart.