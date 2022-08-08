Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal for Pakistan last night at the javelin throw competition in Birmingham. This is another proud moment for Pakistan. Sources say that Nadeem was hurt, but he still managed to set a record by throwing 90.18m. Not only that, but Arshad beat Neeraj Chopra of India, who had a record throw of 87.58m (Gold).

Because of how well Arshad did in athletics at the Commonwealth Games, he will get a prize of Rs. 50 lakh.

Advertisement

Words aren’t enough to describe this incredible feat. Take a bow Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/UwgLTCyVub — Shan Masood (@shani_official) August 7, 2022

Gold for Pakistan- incredible effort Arshad Nadeem!

Advertisement — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 7, 2022

Shabash Arshad Nadeem for winning the Gold medal in javelin throw and bringing glory to Pakistan! You’ve made us super duper proud. Well done Champ 💚🇵🇰🥇 pic.twitter.com/QtOfcTdYPQ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 7, 2022

Advertisement

The big thing that Arshad did is being praised all over social media. Let’s take a look at how famous people, politicians, cricketers, and others used social media to praise Arshad Nadeem for his great performance.

Also Read Commonwealth Games: Army chief, armed forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem on clinching gold medal RAWALPINDI: Pakistan armed forces and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed...