Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Celebrities congratuates Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan
Celebrities congratuates Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan

Celebrities congratuates Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities congratuates Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan
Advertisement

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal for Pakistan last night at the javelin throw competition in Birmingham. This is another proud moment for Pakistan. Sources say that Nadeem was hurt, but he still managed to set a record by throwing 90.18m. Not only that, but Arshad beat Neeraj Chopra of India, who had a record throw of 87.58m (Gold).

Because of how well Arshad did in athletics at the Commonwealth Games, he will get a prize of Rs. 50 lakh.

Celebrities Congratulate Arshad Nadeem For A Historic Milestone

Celebrities Congratulate Arshad Nadeem For A Historic Milestone

Celebrities Congratulate Arshad Nadeem For A Historic Milestone

Advertisement

Advertisement

The big thing that Arshad  did is being praised all over social media. Let’s take a look at how famous people, politicians, cricketers, and others used social media to praise Arshad Nadeem for his great performance.

Also Read

Commonwealth Games: Army chief, armed forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem on clinching gold medal
Commonwealth Games: Army chief, armed forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem on clinching gold medal

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan armed forces and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6
KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators won against Karachi Kings by 6 runs
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators won against Karachi Kings by 6 runs
KK vs QG Match 6: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target
KK vs QG Match 6: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target "169" for Karachi Kings | PSL 2023
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story