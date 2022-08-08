Commonwealth Games: Army chief, armed forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem on clinching gold medal
Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal for Pakistan last night at the javelin throw competition in Birmingham. This is another proud moment for Pakistan. Sources say that Nadeem was hurt, but he still managed to set a record by throwing 90.18m. Not only that, but Arshad beat Neeraj Chopra of India, who had a record throw of 87.58m (Gold).
Because of how well Arshad did in athletics at the Commonwealth Games, he will get a prize of Rs. 50 lakh.
Words aren’t enough to describe this incredible feat. Take a bow Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/UwgLTCyVub
— Shan Masood (@shani_official) August 7, 2022
Gold for Pakistan- incredible effort Arshad Nadeem!Not only a Gold medal but a new record 🥇 Zubardast Bohut Bohut Mubarak 🥳Advertisement
— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 7, 2022
Shabash Arshad Nadeem for winning the Gold medal in javelin throw and bringing glory to Pakistan! You’ve made us super duper proud. Well done Champ 💚🇵🇰🥇 pic.twitter.com/QtOfcTdYPQ
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 7, 2022
The big thing that Arshad did is being praised all over social media. Let’s take a look at how famous people, politicians, cricketers, and others used social media to praise Arshad Nadeem for his great performance.
