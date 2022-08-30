Check out how this Canadian singer’s Punjabi music has exploded online

A woman from Canada has been showered with praise and admiration on the internet for her attempts to improve her Punjabi language skills.

Sarah Wickett, a pop country singer and songwriter, has published a video in which she attempts to communicate in the language. She wrote “I tried my best” as the caption for the post.

Wickett, who lives in Toronto, posted a little movie online in the Punjabi language in which she referred to her lover as being from Delhi in India.

Since it was first shared online, the video has racked up more than 3,500 ‘likes,’ and it’s been viewed by more than 100,000 people. Users of social media voiced their astonishment at the speed with which Wickett was picking up the language.

“This is so impressive you’re killing it,” said a user.

“You are amazing at learning a new language,” chimed in another.

“She spoke better Punjabi than Bollywood movies,” said another.

The singer-songwriter has published videos of herself speaking Punjabi before; this is not the first time she has done it. In a different video, she disclosed both the Punjabi translation of her name and the fact that she enjoys singing.

“Love it when you speak punjabi!” commented a user.