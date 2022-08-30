Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Check out how this Canadian singer’s Punjabi music has exploded online
Check out how this Canadian singer’s Punjabi music has exploded online

Check out how this Canadian singer’s Punjabi music has exploded online

Articles
Advertisement
Check out how this Canadian singer’s Punjabi music has exploded online

Check out how this Canadian singer’s Punjabi music has exploded online

Advertisement

A woman from Canada has been showered with praise and admiration on the internet for her attempts to improve her Punjabi language skills.

Sarah Wickett, a pop country singer and songwriter, has published a video in which she attempts to communicate in the language. She wrote “I tried my best” as the caption for the post.

Wickett, who lives in Toronto, posted a little movie online in the Punjabi language in which she referred to her lover as being from Delhi in India.

Also Read

Pakistan beats Canada to secure 7th Position at CWG 2022
Pakistan beats Canada to secure 7th Position at CWG 2022

Pakistan crushed Canada to get seventh spot. In the continuous Commonwealth Games...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sarah Wickett (@sarahhww)

Since it was first shared online, the video has racked up more than 3,500 ‘likes,’ and it’s been viewed by more than 100,000 people. Users of social media voiced their astonishment at the speed with which Wickett was picking up the language.

Also Read

Handgun imports will be prohibited in Canada pending a total freeze
Handgun imports will be prohibited in Canada pending a total freeze

The temporary ban will be enforced until parliament passes new rules. Canada...

Advertisement

“This is so impressive you’re killing it,” said a user.

“You are amazing at learning a new language,” chimed in another.

“She spoke better Punjabi than Bollywood movies,” said another.

The singer-songwriter has published videos of herself speaking Punjabi before; this is not the first time she has done it. In a different video, she disclosed both the Punjabi translation of her name and the fact that she enjoys singing.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sarah Wickett (@sarahhww)

Advertisement

“Love it when you speak punjabi!” commented a user.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story