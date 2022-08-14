Advertisement
Date set for Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”

  • The start date for the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been announced.
  • This show provides a glimpse inside the lives of four lovely ladies in the Bollywood film industry.
  • The lifestyles of the wives of four well-known Bollywood actors are the focus of this reality show.
On September 2, you’ll want to mark your calendars and stock up on popcorn because The Fabulous Wives of Bollywood will be returning to Netflix with a vengeance on that day.

Karan shared the poster and wrote, “All things fabulous and glam with these Bollywood bffs that are back in your town! Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 is returning on 2nd September only on Netflix and dropped 3 hearts.”

 

CAST:

  • Bhavana Panday
  • Maheep Kapoor
  • Neelam Kothari Soni
  • Seema Kiran Sajdeh

 

