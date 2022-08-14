Date set for Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”

The start date for the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been announced.

This show provides a glimpse inside the lives of four lovely ladies in the Bollywood film industry.

The lifestyles of the wives of four well-known Bollywood actors are the focus of this reality show.

Advertisement

On September 2, you’ll want to mark your calendars and stock up on popcorn because The Fabulous Wives of Bollywood will be returning to Netflix with a vengeance on that day.

Also Read Talha Dar composes two songs for Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’ As talent powerhouse and musician Talha Dar shares his recent accomplishment on...

Karan shared the poster and wrote, “All things fabulous and glam with these Bollywood bffs that are back in your town! Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 is returning on 2nd September only on Netflix and dropped 3 hearts.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Advertisement

Also Read Selling the OC: Netflix release date, cast On August 10, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming spinoff...

CAST:

Bhavana Panday Advertisement

Maheep Kapoor

Neelam Kothari Soni Advertisement

Seema Kiran Sajdeh