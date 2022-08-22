DC Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar write letter to ECP for postponement of LG polls

DC Jamshoro requests ECP to postpone the election for 45 days

Jamshoro facing heavy rains and floods since 5th July 2022

DC Tando Allahyar suggests ECP to extend date of the elections

KARACHI-Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts have written letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local government (LG) elections.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro has requested to postpone the election for 45 days.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar suggested to postpone the elections for 60 days.

DC Jamshoro stated in letter that district has been facing heavy rains and floods since 5th July 2022. This has led to an unusual situation. The majority of areas of the district have been submerged in water.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the local government elections (Phase II) scheduled for 24 July 2022 due to heavy rain forecast. Since then, things have gotten worse.

Currently, 375 of the 452 polling stations (which constitute 70% of the total polling stations) are submerged in water.

The reports have been sought from all returning officers of the district who have also addressed the failure to conduct local body elections in view of heavy rains.

The local bodies’ election which was scheduled on 28 August 28, 2022, should be postponed for 45 days, the report said.

They opined that it is not possible to conduct the elections and supply the entire election materials at this hour.

