A man dressed as Spider-Man is seen dancing at a market in Sonajhuri, Shantiniketan.

The video was first shared by Mr Spider on his Instagram account.

Later, Kolkata’s illusion was posted and it has gone viral.

A man dressed as Spider-Man is seen dancing at a market in Sonajhuri, Shantiniketan, in a video that has gone viral on social media. He can be seen dancing with a group of women to the music of Santhali. The video is now being shared all over social media like crazy.

The Instagram influencer Mr Spider posted the video. He often shares funny videos like this with his followers. He dresses up like the Marvel character and goes to different places and meets new people. The most interesting thing about his posts is, of course, his outfit and the fact that dressed as a Marvel character, he can get almost anywhere. The video was first shared by Mr Spider on his Instagram account. Later, Kolkata’s illusion posted it. Over 44,000 people have seen it.

In the video that has gone viral, you can see the anonymous man dressed as Spider-Man dancing with other Santhali women to folk music. The video was made at a market in Sonajhuri, which is part of Shantiniketan.

The video that went viral made everyone laugh. There are many ROFL emojis in the comments section.

Check out some of the comments:

