Dr. Rozina Karmaliani first Pakistani nurse join American Academy Nursing

  • Dr. Rozina Karmaliani became first Pakistani nurse to join American Academy of Nursing
  • Dr. Rozina Karmaliani has secured her place as the first Pakistani nurse of American Academy of Nursing (AAN).
  • AAN is one of the biggest nursing organisations in the world.
  • Dr. Karmaliani was also the first nurse from Central or South Asia.
Dr. Rozina Karmaliani has secured her place as the first Pakistani nurse to be inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (AAN), effective on October 29, 2022, in Washington, DC. This is a significant accomplishment for the nursing community in Pakistan.

AAN is one of the biggest international nursing organisations and has taught nursing information and techniques to many generations of people in the healthcare industry.

“I am truly honored to be representing Pakistan on such an important global platform,” Dr. Karmaliani said.

She further added, “With the rapidly shifting trends in healthcare, it is crucial for nurses from the developing world to have a seat on the table where important policy dialogues and decision-making takes place, so they can have a bigger impact on healthcare outcomes and nursing practice on this side of the world.”

The current head of the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery is Dr. Karmaliani (AKU-SONAM). Nearly 3,000 AAN fellows from all over the world have been initiated over the past 50 years, and the iron woman is one of them.

As if this achievement wasn’t significant enough, Dr. Karmaliani was also the first nurse from Central or South Asia to be admitted to the AAN.

The highest accolade given to nursing professionals working in healthcare through instruction, practise, research, and policy is the AAN Fellowship. It takes a lot of work to nominate and choose members. Future healthcare policy are anticipated to be influenced by the entrants.

For almost 30 years, Dr. Karmaliani has been connected to Aga Khan University.

