Flood warning issued in DG Khan and Taunsa

FFD issued flood warning in Indus and Kabul River

Heavy rains are likely to cause severe flooding in rivers

Rains are also expected in Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other divisions

Advertisement

KARACHI-Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued flood alert in Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa Sharif in view of the new series of rains in Pakistan.

According to the details, there is a possibility of high level flooding in the Indus River and Kabul River during this new series of rains in the country.

In this regard, the Flood Forecasting Division issued an alert and said that there is a chances of flood and high level floods in DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif in the Indus River and Rod Kohi irrigation channels.

The heavy rains are likely to cause severe flooding in rivers and canals along the Indus River and Kabul River, while there is a possibility of heavy rains in the areas of Upper and Central Sindh, which may cause flooding in these areas.

Apart from this, heavy rains are also expected in Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, South Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

Advertisement

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, the rains may increase the water level and flow in the Ravi River, Jhelum River, Chenab River and Sutlej River.

Also Read Pak Army continues flood Rescue and relief operations in provinces Rescue and relief efforts by the Pakistan Army were underway in various...