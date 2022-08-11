Advertisement
Fourteen suspects charged over gang rape in South Africa

Fourteen suspects charged over gang rape in South Africa

Articles
Fourteen suspects charged over gang rape in South Africa

Fourteen suspects charged over gang rape in South Africa

  • A total of 14 suspects have been charged in connection with the gang rape of eight women.
  • The youngest suspect is 16-year-old and has been taken to a juvenile facility.
  • The trial has been rescheduled for August 28 to allow for additional investigation.
A total of 14 suspects have now been charged in connection with the gang rape of eight women who were assaulted last month while filming a music video at an abandoned mine in South Africa.

Prosecutors say the youngest suspect is 16 years old and has been taken to a juvenile facility to stand trial separately from his adult co-accused.

During an identity parade earlier this week, the victims of gang rape identified their alleged attackers.

The accused were initially charged with violating South Africa’s immigration laws, but they are now facing additional charges, including multiple counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, “prospects of a successful prosecution against the fourteen suspects have been established.”

The trial has been rescheduled for August 28 to allow for additional investigation.

The news of the gang rape shook the country and sparked violent protests in which men suspected of being illegal miners were targeted in Johannesburg’s west.

