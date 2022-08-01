Hareem Farooq appeals help for Balochistan affected by flood

Advertisement
Hareem Farooq appeals help for Balochistan residents affected by floods

Articles
  • Speaking out about the worsening circumstances in Balochistan during the recent flooding season
  • Hareem Farooq voiced her opinion that all Pakistanis should support and assist the locals
  • Taking to the Twitter handle, the Dobara Phir Se actor commented on the ongoing flood situation in Balochistan
Speaking out about the worsening circumstances in Balochistan during the recent flooding season, Hareem Farooq offered her opinion.

The actress from Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka voiced her opinion and said that all Pakistanis should support and assist the locals as a nation.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the Dobara Phir Se actor commented on the ongoing flood situation in Balochistan and across the country.

“Despite of all the problems we all have these days we must step up and look to Baluchistan. The current situation there is at catastrophic level due to flooding and we as a nation need to step up and help them. One for all and all for one”, tweeted the Heer Maan Ja actor.

 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan. The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority briefed the prime minister about the relief activities.

The PM’s visit come as the death toll in flood affected districts of Balochistan has surged to 136 while 70 persons have been injured.

