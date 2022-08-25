The Government of Balochistan declared an emergency in all hospitals of Quetta as heavy torrential rain has been continuing for the last nine hours on Thursday.

There is a risk of damage due to the continuous heavy rain in the city.

Many areas of the provincial capital have been inundated, causing a flood-like situation in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Quettal has written letters to all medical officers and emergency staff to ensure their presence at their hospitals concerned.

Moreover, catastrophic torrential rains in Balochistan have taken the lives of 236 people throughout the province. In the last 24 hours, floods in different districts have claimed 12 lives, according to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday.

According to the PDMA statistics, the death ratio of women and children is higher than that of males. According to the report, 112 men,55 women, and 69 children perished as a result of the excessive rains.

As per the details, the deaths occurred in Quetta, Bolan, Zhob, Daki, Khuzdar, Kohlo, Kech, Mastong, Hartnai, Qila Saif Ullah, and Sibbi. 102 people were injured or suffered minor injuries as a result of the torrential rains. According to the PDMA report, 55 men, 11 women, and 35 children faced injuries.

In flood-hit areas, the infrastructure, including buildings, houses, and other shelters, is destroyed or damaged. The stats in the PDMA report show that around 27,747 residential homes and buildings were affected by floods.

According to the PDMA report released, urban floods in the province destroyed or damaged 6068 dwellings. Rains have also seriously impacted six separate routes totaling 710 kilometers. At different flood-hit places, 18 bridges were destroyed. The rains also killed 107,377 cattle, according to the study.

According to the PDMA study, standing crops, solar plates, tube wells, and water borings totaled 198,461 acres of damage.

