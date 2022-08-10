Hollywood actress Anne Heche on ventilator after car crash

Hollywood actress Anne Heche on a ventilator after a car crash.

She has been in the hospital since immediately after the accident.

Heche, 53, has been in the hospital since immediately after the small car she was operating accelerated out of control late on Friday morning in a Westside suburb of Los Angeles, crashed into a house, and caught fire, according to authorities.

Although no one inside the house was wounded, the impact caused the building to catch fire, necessitating the intervention of numerous firefighters.

Los Angeles Police Department stated on Monday that the accident’s cause and circumstances are still being looked into.

According to Michael McConnell of the Los Angeles talent agency that represents Heche, Zero Gravity Management, Heche is unconscious and hasn’t awakened since immediately after the accident.

He told to Reuters that Heche “has major pulmonary injuries needing artificial ventilation and burns that require surgical surgery” and that “at this time, she is in extremely critical condition.”

Heche visited Richard Glass’ salon in Venice Beach just before the accident and was described as “a sweet little girl” as she made a Friday morning purchase of a red wig, source.

Heche rose to fame for her work on the daytime television drama “Another World,” for which she won an Emmy, and went on to act in other projects, such as the HBO series “Hung,” the movies “Wag the Dog” and “Cedar Rapids,” among others.

When comedian Ellen DeGeneres came out as a lesbian in the late 1990s, she made tabloid news for an affair with DeGeneres. Heche then remarried cameraman Coleman Laffoon, although their marriage was short-lived. She then spent a number of years with James Tupper, who played her co-star in the similarly short-lived TV series “Men in Trees.” Reuters