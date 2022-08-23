Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan calls meeting of legal experts

Imran Khan calls meeting of legal experts

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan calls meeting of legal experts
Advertisement
  • Cases against Imran Khan will be reviewed
  • Faisal Chaudhry, Babar Awan and others will attend the meeting
  • Imran Khan will issue a new guideline to the senior leadership
Advertisement

Islamabad: Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan called an important meeting of the legal team and legal experts at Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Faisal Chaudhry, Babar Awan and other legal experts will attend the meeting. The cases against Imran Khan will be reviewed and legal consultation will be done.

Senior leadership of PTI was also called by Imran Khan to discuss current political situation of the country.

A strategy will be decided to effectively highlight torture on Shahbaz Gill. Imran Khan will issue a new guideline to the senior leadership of the party about political situation.

On the other hand,  court will conduct a hearing of the contempt of court case of PTI Chief today. As per sources privy to the matter, the decision to proceed with the matter was taken with the consultation of the judges of the High Court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) constituted a larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani to hear the contempt of court case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Advertisement

Also Read

Court to hear contempt of court case against Imran Khan
Court to hear contempt of court case against Imran Khan

Contempt of court case against Imran Khan will be heard today The...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story