Imran Khan calls meeting of legal experts

Cases against Imran Khan will be reviewed

Faisal Chaudhry, Babar Awan and others will attend the meeting

Imran Khan will issue a new guideline to the senior leadership

Islamabad: Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan called an important meeting of the legal team and legal experts at Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Faisal Chaudhry, Babar Awan and other legal experts will attend the meeting. The cases against Imran Khan will be reviewed and legal consultation will be done.

Senior leadership of PTI was also called by Imran Khan to discuss current political situation of the country.

A strategy will be decided to effectively highlight torture on Shahbaz Gill. Imran Khan will issue a new guideline to the senior leadership of the party about political situation.

On the other hand, court will conduct a hearing of the contempt of court case of PTI Chief today. As per sources privy to the matter, the decision to proceed with the matter was taken with the consultation of the judges of the High Court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) constituted a larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani to hear the contempt of court case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

