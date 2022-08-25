Imran Khan will visit flood-affected areas tomorrow, says Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will visit flood-affected areas of the country from tomorrow (Friday).

This was stated by former information minister and senior leader of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry while talking to the media after the meeting of the party’s political committee in Islamabad on Thursday. On the first leg of his visit, Imran Khan will go to Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur Districts where the relief operation will be carried out first. Relief activities in Punjab will be done satisfactorily.

He said that the situation was very worse in Sindh and Balochistan whereas the money of Sindh was being sent to foreign countries.

The people have rejected the appeals made by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for relief funds, he asserted.

Fawad said that provincial governments need to fulfill their responsibilities properly, adding that the Sindh government has utterly failed to perform its duties.

He observed that the Sindh government’s measures were insufficient to tackle the flood’s destruction, adding that the PPP had economically and politically sunk the province.

He said that the people were devastated while the Sindh and federal governments were engaged in arresting political opponents, adding PTI leader Adil Shaikh had been arrested, and Imran Khan booked for a terror case, causing defamation of the country on an international level.

“We will go now to High Court so that the FIR against Imran Khan is cancelled”-@fawadchaudhry #کپتان_پاکستان_کی_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/wjmcpG2BIj

He maintained that the registration of such cases are dividing the county’s judiciary.

The PTI leader said that Shehbaz Gill and Bol TV anchor were subjected to severe torture in police custody, adding those who tortured them must be brought forward.

There is clear a massage to provincial governments that their motto should be only one to serve the people, he stressed.

He further said that those who were involved in May 25 incident must be punished, adding that FIRs registered against PTI leaders and workers must be canceled.

Fawad observed that the country has been made a laughing stock by filing such FIRs.

The state has become indifferent to the people, he said.

He lamented that about 1000 individuals were killed in torrential rains and flash floods, on the other hand, a disgusting campaign is being launched against Imran Khan, under the supervision of the Sharif family’s mafia, who consider it their right to rule their country.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan says only one thing that the law should be equal for everyone.