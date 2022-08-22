Imran Khan’s plea for pre-arrest bail accepted with objection

  • Hearing will be held today
  • Registrar’s office raised three objections
  • IK filed a pre-arrest bail application 

    KARACHI-Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s plea for pre-arrest bail accepted with   objections and hearing will be held on Monday.

    Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court(IHC) Amer Farooq will hear the application. The registrar’s office has raised three objections, including non-conduct of biometrics.

    Imran Khan has filed a pre-arrest bail application.

    A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan yesterday.

