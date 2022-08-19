Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix’s Zero 20 smartphone will be released soon. The business unveils a Zero series phone. Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 620. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Infinix Zero 20 has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Infinix Zero 20 has 8GB of RAM.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 930 GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging 180W

