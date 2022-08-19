  • News
  Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specs
Infinix’s Zero 20 smartphone will be released soon. The business unveils a Zero series phone. Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 620. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Infinix Zero 20 has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Infinix Zero 20 has 8GB of RAM.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 930
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging 180W

