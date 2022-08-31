Internet found Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek dinner in Maldives went wrong
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood....
Aishwarya Rai, who is getting ready for her next movie, Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, is making news, but not for her acting, but rather for her digital doppelganger. An individual is believed to have seven lookalikes in the entire universe. We have previously witnessed doppelgangers that bear an uncanny similarity to numerous Bollywood celebrities. An influencer on social media looks just like the actress, who is hailed as the picture of beauty.
Aashita Singh, a social media influencer, recently sent the internet into a frenzy with her resemblance to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance. The prominent online social media influencer tries to imitate the actress’ facial expressions and antics. She has a sizable fan base and routinely shares videos on her Instagram account. She has more than 2 lakh fans on social media.
In a video that she released, Aashita can be seen mimicking. Netizens swarmed to the comment section as soon as the video became viral to point out how close she appeared to the Guzaarish actress.
The internet was perplexed by the social media influencer’s unusual likeness, yet the trending video received more than 5.5 lakh views and over 16 thousand likes.
In the meantime, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is prepared to make her long-awaited return to the big screen with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan 1. The actress will play the twin parts of Mandakini Devi and Nandini. The film will hit theatres on September 30. The actress’s most recent appearance on screen was in Fanney Khan, a film directed by Atul Manjrekar and starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.
