Iqrar Ul Hassan got angry with Dania and supported Aamir Liaquat’s Family

Iqrar Ul Hassan, a well-known anchor, has now spoken out regarding Dania Malik’s actions against Aamir Liaquat’s family.

It’s time, according to anchor Iqrar ul Hassan, to come up and reveal Dania Malik’s true identity.

In the video, anchor Iqrar Ul Hassan stated that he first chose not to address the situation involving Aamir Liaquat, but that he now felt compelled to do so in light of Dania’s savage actions. “

Advertisement

Iqrar Ul Hassan, a well-known anchor, has now spoken out regarding Dania Malik’s actions against Aamir Liaquat’s family. It’s time, according to anchor Iqrar ul Hassan, to come up and reveal Dania Malik’s true identity.

In the video, anchor Iqrar Ul Hassan stated that he first chose not to address the situation involving Aamir Liaquat, but that he now felt compelled to do so in light of Dania’s savage actions. “I previously chose to remain silent; all I did was pray for Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s Maghfirah and beg people to forgive him. However, the world’s greed and cunningness have forced me to come clean today. Why have we grown so rapacious and why do we trade everything for cash?

He also mention that “This case is also getting out of hands now. Just for the sake of money, Dania is playing dirty games. Dania’s character was so notorious in this whole episode and now she’s the one who is claiming be the faithful wife and his legal heir. Such a girl doesn’t even deserve to talk about him. These are so negative things which should be told to public. Such negative people should know that they will not be supported by people. I urge you to condemn her. It’s so bad of her that Dr Aamir Liaquat died because of her and she is the one who demands his postmortem, she also needs his property and demanding 25 crore rupees. She saying that she’s heir”

He also give the statement about Aamir Liaquat’s property, “About his property, he sold his luxury apartment in start of his career, he also built a luxury truck used as his vanity which was sold too. He lived in Khudadaad colony. He sold few apartments from.that building as well. His current property would only be worth 15 crores along with a few cars. Now, Dania is doing this for a few bucks which is sad, I would urge to High Court to not pay heed to her petition as she did the most damage.

Also Read

Advertisement