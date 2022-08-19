Javeria Saud enjoying with family and friends in Turkey

One of the best actresses in Pakistan’s drama industry is Javeria Saud.

One of the best actresses in Pakistan’s drama industry is Javeria Saud. With her soap Yeh Zindagi Hai, she was the one who popularised the idea of soap operas. Javeria is still on vacation with her family, and they are currently traveling abroad. This stunning muse has just been seen catching up with her old pal Uzma Alkarim.

Considered to be the first geo news anchor, Uzma Alkarim. She actually achieved tremendous notoriety, and we have always been captivated by her soft speaking style.

After all this time, seeing her is just amazing. She has the same haircut as before. Over the years, this diva has remained the same. Saud and Javeria are touring Istanbul, Turkey. She is there enjoying herself greatly with her close friends. Javeria is wearing a casual outfit while looking stunning in her lovely top.

These incredible photos have us completely smitten. We are gushing over this closeness and agree that friends are a true blessing. What a sweet sight it is to see these lovely women enjoying themselves. Javeria Saud was recently involved in a controversy after it was claimed that she failed to give the cast and crew of Yeh Zindagi Hai their check payments. In relation to this issue, a few people also spoke up.

The way the couple is acting makes it evident that they are unconcerned with the information and are simply unwinding. They are constantly made fun of for failing to pay these deserving individuals. Here are some amazing clicks.

Have a look at her pictures:

